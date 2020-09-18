e-paper
Baseball match gets delayed due to unusual reason… a drone. Here’s what happened

Due to the incident, the match was delayed for nearly seven minutes.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:33 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
The image shows the drone in question.
The image shows the drone in question. (AP)
         

Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands. Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into the dugouts.

The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.

Following a 7-minute delay, Contreras resumed his at-bat and grounded out to end the inning.

