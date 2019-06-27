Bear crosses road during marathon, stuns and halts runners. See pic

Runners taking part in a marathon probably experienced a wave of shock when they crossed paths with an unexpected surprise. The pack of runners participating at Leadville Trail Marathon came to an abrupt halt after a black bear decided to cross the trail, where they were running.

Quentin Genke and Pete Peterson were somewhere between mile 12 and 14 when one of them noticed the bear running along the trail, reports the Fox News. Quickly, the runners scattered in safe distances to let the bear pass, as outrunning the animal was not an option.

“I thought of the old running saying that’s like, when you see a bear or a wild animal, you don’t have to outrun the animal, you have to outrun the people around you,” Genke said to the FOX News. “I looked around and said, ‘I think I could outrun one or two of these people,’” he added.

“Everyone froze, we let the bear do what it was going to do, and it found a gap in the runners to cross and then took off into the brush,” Peterson told the Fox News.

Peterson said that everybody had a calm attitude about the incident and no one screamed, reports the Inside Edition. When the bear darted across the road, people resumed their running.

Genke also captured an image of the bear crossing the road. Later, he shared the same on Facebook along with other pictures.

Genke said that this incident is something to “talk about and share with other runners,” while taking to the Inside Edition.

