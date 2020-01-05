e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Bear cub refuses to let go of man who saved him, leaves netizens in tears

As the man pets the cub, it refuses to let go of his leg and continues to chase after him.

Jan 05, 2020 14:31 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Netizens are gushing over the little cub.
Netizens are gushing over the little cub.(Twitter/@jmcappiello)
         

The Internet offers several heart-warming videos from time to time that restore our faith in humanity. One such old video that resurfaced on social media is leaving netizens all teary-eyed. Shared on Twitter, the 15-second clip shows a bear cub running towards a man and hugging his legs. As the man pets the cub, it refuses to let go of his leg and continues to chase after him.

“This bear, rescued from a fire, won’t let go of the man who saved him,” describes the caption.

Watch the moving clip:

Though the location is not clear from the video, the caption explains that the man saved the cub from a fire and that’s why the cub refused to let go off its rescuer.

Shared on January 1, the clip has garnered over 81,000 views - and counting. Netizens are gushing over the little cub and it’s gratefulness towards the man. While some showed concern about the cub’s health and future, others were simply bowled over by the heartening scene.

What do you think of this video?

