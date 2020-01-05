Bear cub refuses to let go of man who saved him, leaves netizens in tears

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 14:31 IST

The Internet offers several heart-warming videos from time to time that restore our faith in humanity. One such old video that resurfaced on social media is leaving netizens all teary-eyed. Shared on Twitter, the 15-second clip shows a bear cub running towards a man and hugging his legs. As the man pets the cub, it refuses to let go of his leg and continues to chase after him.

“This bear, rescued from a fire, won’t let go of the man who saved him,” describes the caption.

Watch the moving clip:

This bear, rescued from a fire, won't let go of the man who saved him. 🐻 💓 pic.twitter.com/lY3wpbpYfI — julie marie cappiello Ⓥ (@jmcappiello) January 1, 2020

Though the location is not clear from the video, the caption explains that the man saved the cub from a fire and that’s why the cub refused to let go off its rescuer.

Shared on January 1, the clip has garnered over 81,000 views - and counting. Netizens are gushing over the little cub and it’s gratefulness towards the man. While some showed concern about the cub’s health and future, others were simply bowled over by the heartening scene.

Okay who’s putting onions right here? — Yudi (@yudiartanaputra) January 1, 2020

Oh my heart!!! — Miranda Mills (@Mirff_Milligan) January 1, 2020

Heart warming gratitude. — Bee 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🐶 (@Bee42681881) January 2, 2020

That's one heck of a bear hug — Oscar Yelnats (@OscarZuggado) January 2, 2020

Hope this little baby is taken care. Love & Thanks to the rescuers ❤🙏 — Sanjeev Dogra 🇮🇳 (@sanjeevdogra3) January 4, 2020

