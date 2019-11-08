Beluga whale plays wonderful game of ‘fetch’, Twitter calls it life goals

it-s-viral

Playing fetch with a dog is fun but let this animal give the game a whole new dimension. A video posted on Twitter shows the most incredible game fetch in which it’s a beluga whale ‘fetching’ the ball.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Sofía Martínez-Villalpando and it shows a man throwing a rugby ball in the ocean. Within seconds, a swift beluga whale is seen scooping the ball in its mouth and bringing it back to the man on the boat.

The video was shot in the South African Gemini Craft boat in the Arctic Ocean near the North Pole, reports Dailymail. Netizens are in awe of the magnificent creature and its smartness by which it plays with the man on the boat.

The clip has been posted by many on the Internet. However, this post has garnered about 5 million views and more than 16 lakh likes - and still counting. Twitter users have showered the video with love in the form of comments full of amazement and awe. Many have termed the whole thing as #LifeGoals, including actor Parineeti Chopra.

Here’s how others have reacted:

