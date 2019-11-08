e-paper
Beluga whale plays wonderful game of ‘fetch’, Twitter calls it life goals

This post has garnered about 5 million views and more than 16 lakh likes - and still counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A swift beluga whale is seen scooping the ball in its mouth and bringing it back to the man on the boat.
A swift beluga whale is seen scooping the ball in its mouth and bringing it back to the man on the boat. (Twitter)
         

Playing fetch with a dog is fun but let this animal give the game a whole new dimension. A video posted on Twitter shows the most incredible game fetch in which it’s a beluga whale ‘fetching’ the ball.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Sofía Martínez-Villalpando and it shows a man throwing a rugby ball in the ocean. Within seconds, a swift beluga whale is seen scooping the ball in its mouth and bringing it back to the man on the boat.

The video was shot in the South African Gemini Craft boat in the Arctic Ocean near the North Pole, reports Dailymail. Netizens are in awe of the magnificent creature and its smartness by which it plays with the man on the boat.

The clip has been posted by many on the Internet. However, this post has garnered about 5 million views and more than 16 lakh likes - and still counting. Twitter users have showered the video with love in the form of comments full of amazement and awe. Many have termed the whole thing as #LifeGoals, including actor Parineeti Chopra.

Here’s how others have reacted:

What do you think of this beautiful video?

