Bengaluru Police to introduce female mannequins dressed as policewomen

“We will selectively deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places where they can be used,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told IANS

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:18 IST
Bengaluru
The city police will soon deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places frequented by women. (representational image)
The city police will soon deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places frequented by women. (representational image)
         

The city police will soon deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places frequented by women, a police officer said on Tuesday.

“We will selectively deploy female mannequins dressed as policewomen at places where they can be used,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told IANS.

Rao said the mannequins will not be a permanent fixture at a given place but will be rotated regularly.

He has delegated the work of sourcing and stationing the mannequins to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) across the city.

“I have planted the idea. The officers will take care of the rest,” said the commissioner.

Rao said people in general obey laws only when they see a policeman, necessitating the mode of hide-and-seek mannequin deployment.

He did not give the specific number of such mannequins, but said that his junior officers will do the needful of identifying the quantity of mannequins required and the junctions to deploy them.

Interestingly, a model of the female mannequin is already displayed at the commissioner’s office in the city.

Bengaluru Police had pioneered the mannequin traffic police concept a few months ago.

Also read | Bengaluru Police sets up life-size mannequins to curb traffic violation. Watch

