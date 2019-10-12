e-paper
Best man dresses up as bride to prank groom. Hilarious video captured

The video details groom Billy Hunt’s best man Pat Jones pulling a prank on him.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video sparked laughter among netizens.
The video sparked laughter among netizens. (Screengrab)
         

A groom – while waiting to see his bride for the first time in her wedding attire – got a funny shock, one that he may not have even expected. The video of the incident was captured on camera and there’s a chance that it’ll leave you in splits.

The video details groom Billy Hunt’s best man Pat Jones pulling a prank on him. It shows Jones donning a white wedding gown, along with accessories, and approaching the unsuspecting groom waiting for his bride. Eventually Jones pats Hunt on his shoulder who turns around to come face-to-face with the prankster. Immediately, the duo bursts into fits of laughter and eventually embraces one another other.

Take a look:

The video sparked laughter among netizens. “What. Is. Happening. LOL,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’ve seen this 20 times and I still can’t stop laughing!” commented another. “Epic!” wrote a third.

“We were not in on it. It was the Bride’s idea. I tried to stay calm and not give it away and to also keep the shot steady,” said Andrew Craig Stevens, the videographer of the wedding. “The rest of the wedding was much the same, a lot of fun personalities and laughs,” he added.

What do you think about the ‘first-look’ video?

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:00 IST

Kashmir issue not raised or discussed during India-China informal summit: Foreign Secy
PM Modi, Xi agree on new trade mechanism at summit talks in Mamallapuram
A day after raids on ex-deputy CM of Karnataka, his aide commits suicide
Punjab launches massive search ops as intel warns of terror strike
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
‘Psycho, Jagan tax’ and more in Naidu’s attack on Andhra CM
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
