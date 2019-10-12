Best man dresses up as bride to prank groom. Hilarious video captured

it-s-viral

A groom – while waiting to see his bride for the first time in her wedding attire – got a funny shock, one that he may not have even expected. The video of the incident was captured on camera and there’s a chance that it’ll leave you in splits.

The video details groom Billy Hunt’s best man Pat Jones pulling a prank on him. It shows Jones donning a white wedding gown, along with accessories, and approaching the unsuspecting groom waiting for his bride. Eventually Jones pats Hunt on his shoulder who turns around to come face-to-face with the prankster. Immediately, the duo bursts into fits of laughter and eventually embraces one another other.

Take a look:

The video sparked laughter among netizens. “What. Is. Happening. LOL,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’ve seen this 20 times and I still can’t stop laughing!” commented another. “Epic!” wrote a third.

“We were not in on it. It was the Bride’s idea. I tried to stay calm and not give it away and to also keep the shot steady,” said Andrew Craig Stevens, the videographer of the wedding. “The rest of the wedding was much the same, a lot of fun personalities and laughs,” he added.

What do you think about the ‘first-look’ video?

