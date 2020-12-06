e-paper
Bethlehem celebrates Christmas tree-lighting in small ceremony with virtual event

Bethlehem celebrates Christmas tree-lighting in small ceremony with virtual event

Some officials, including Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended in person and addressed event participants watching online.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:50 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Associated Press | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
BETHLEHEM
Palestinians light Christmas tree at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Palestinians light Christmas tree at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.(REUTERS)
         

Only a few dozen people attended the lighting of the Christmas tree in the biblical city of Bethlehem on Saturday night, as coronavirus restrictions scaled back the annual event that is normally attended by thousands.

A small group of residents and religious leaders participated in the tree-lighting ceremony at Manger Square near the Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus was born. Others watched it virtually due to restrictions prompted by the virus pandemic.

Some officials, including Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, attended in person and addressed event participants watching online.

Shtayyeh said the Palestinian leadership is receiving the new year with determination to “confronting the (Israeli) occupation more firmly” and ending the internal political division with the rival militant Hamas group. He said the Palestinians would “defeat the settlement”-building in the occupied West Bank despite the pandemic.

Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman said Christmas is being observed this year in ways like no time before.

“We resorted to modern technology and to the virtual world to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree, wishing hope and optimism would flutter upon Palestine and the world,” Salman said.

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists typically visit Bethlehem, fill hotels and dine at restaurants during the Christmas season, bringing the area a much-needed injection of cash.

