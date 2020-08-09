Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:26 IST

“Wow,” “amazing,” and “beautiful,” are some of the many adjectives people used while commenting on a video of a bird shared on Twitter. You may end up saying the same after seeing the clip because it’s absolutely intriguing.

Though it is unknown where the scene was filmed or by whom, the clip came in the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The video opens with a bird sitting on top of a tree trying to pluck a coconut using its beak. Within moments, it successfully detaches the coconut from the tree and then proceeds to pierce it to drink the water inside.

“Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water,” Nanda tweeted. “It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive, prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control,” he added.

Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:

Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water☺️



It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive. Prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control. pic.twitter.com/enDsVClGXv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 8, 2020

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 2,000 likes. Here’s how some people reacted:

Seriously unbelievable! A bird can do this. — Sharada Kudumula (@SharadaKudumula) August 8, 2020

Here birds drink it effortlessly, but humans having hands use straw — Vishnu Dasa 🇮🇳 (@simhaasti) August 8, 2020

Isn’t the coconut heavy for the bird!! Wowwww — PR (@sanzpreet) August 8, 2020

Fruits are pricked by birds/bats etc but coconut was beyond imagination--Nothing is impossible & it's a wonder for https://t.co/EGilAR3I3e much to know&discover about the creations on Earth. — NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) August 8, 2020

“It is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” commented another. “How powerful his beaks are!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Cheetah makes the most amazing sound when pet. Give it a listen