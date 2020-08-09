e-paper
Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

Bird drinks coconut water to satisfy its thirst, video wows people

“It is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:26 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has created quite a stir among people.
The video has created quite a stir among people. (Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

“Wow,” “amazing,” and “beautiful,” are some of the many adjectives people used while commenting on a video of a bird shared on Twitter. You may end up saying the same after seeing the clip because it’s absolutely intriguing.

Though it is unknown where the scene was filmed or by whom, the clip came in the limelight after being shared on the micro-blogging site by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The video opens with a bird sitting on top of a tree trying to pluck a coconut using its beak. Within moments, it successfully detaches the coconut from the tree and then proceeds to pierce it to drink the water inside.

“Who doesn’t love drinking coconut water,” Nanda tweeted. “It is said that coconut water acts as a digestive, prevents bloating after meals. Regular consumption of coconut water also helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body and thus, keeps your blood pressure in control,” he added.

Take a look at the video which has now impressed many:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 18,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered close to 2,000 likes. Here’s how some people reacted:

“It is so cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful,” commented another. “How powerful his beaks are!” exclaimed a third.

What do you think of the video?

