Home / It's Viral / Bird soars high in sky with a big fish in its claws, some say it's a shark. Watch

Bird soars high in sky with a big fish in its claws, some say it’s a shark. Watch

Besides leaving people intrigued, the video also sparked an online debate

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:47 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a bird with a fish in its claws.
The image shows a bird with a fish in its claws. (Screengrab)
         

There is no dearth of videos that showcase the predator-prey relationship which exists in nature. This video, involving a bird and a massive fish – or a small shark as some suggest – has taken that principle to a whole new level. Chances are that after seeing the clip, you will be left asking yourself, “Is that even possible?”

Initially shared on Twitter profile named Tracking Sharks and later retweeted by many, the video captures something incredibly amazing. It shows a big bird soaring high in the sky with a massive fish in its claws.

Besides leaving people intrigued, the video also sparked an online debate. While some argued about bird’s type, others debated about the fish with some saying it is a shark. Whether a fish of elasmobranch group or not, there’s no denying that the video makes for an incredible watch.

“Anyone knows what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?” the organisation wrote and mentioned the hashtag #myrtlebeach, indicating where it took place. They also gave the video credit to a person named Kelly Burbage.

Take a look and prepare to get amazed:

With over 14.3 million views, the video has also gathered over 21,000 likes. From surprised to suspicious, people shared various reactions on the video.

“Definitely an Osprey... amazing birds!” wrote a Twitter user in a bid to identify the bird. “That is not a shark but a ladyfish,” argued another.

Several people were reminded of the 2013 sci-fi horror film Sharknado. “This is just the beginning of Sharknado. In real life, first sharks use birds and dive-bomb on people and chomp. Next thing will be tornados over oceans. Do you see a trend?” wrote a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?

