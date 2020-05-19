Boat in an ocean or chesscake? People are divided over what they see in this pic at first glance

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:01 IST

Did you think it’s an image of a boat sailing amid an ocean at first glance? Well, you’re not the only one. The Instagram profile named Travel Quotes, where the pic was shared, also pointed out the same confusion. In fact, this is one of such images which make people look twice and there’s a chance that it’ll blow your mind in the process.

“You want to travel so bad that you didn’t notice this was a cake,” reads the caption on the image.

Not just on Instagram, the image was also shared on Facebook just a few days ago. On both the platforms, the pic left netizens divided. While some said that they saw a boat in first glance, others wrote that they easily identified it as a piece of cheesecake.

“Wow! Boat for sure, took me a minute to see the cheesecake!” wrote a Facebook user. “I thought it’s a boat,” expressed another. “Cheesecake at the beach!” joked a third. Keeping the spirit high, another replied, “Most delicious looking boat ever!”

What did you see at first glance?