Man breaks up fight between snake and gecko with bare hands. Watch

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:10 IST

In an incredible – and somewhat scary incident – a snake and a gecko were caught fighting while entangled on a pole. A passerby, who came across this fascinatingly terrifying situation, took a bold move and decided to break the fight between the animals.

Though originally recorded in 2017, the video came agian into limelight after t was recently published by Jukin Media.

The video shows the gecko biting the snake which has coiled itself around the lizard. Within a few seconds, the man – using his bare hands- tries to pull away the snake from the gecko’s jaws. The snake, in the meantime, keeps on coiling the lizard’s body more tightly.

Initially, the man tries to separate the two by lightly pulling the reptile, finally he yanks away the snake from the lizard’s mouth and throws it on the ground. Moments after being separated, the gecko climbs up the pole and the snake slithers away.

A few days back, another video involving a snake and a man created quite a stir in social media. The video shows a man teasing a snake which later revolts and latches onto the person’s head.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 16:50 IST