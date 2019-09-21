Man taunts snake, it revolts and latches onto his head. Video may scare you

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:16 IST

An old video of a snake latching onto a man’s head is going viral again after recently being shared on Facebook. The video – which may leave many scared – captures the moment the snake snaps and bites the man.

Shared by a non-profit group named Reptile Hunter, the video shows the man repeatedly blowing into the reptile’s head – by holding it at an arm’s distance. Eventually, he brings the snake closer and tries to place it on his forehead. Suddenly – and in quite a terrifying way – the snake snaps at his head and latches onto it. The video concludes as the man attempts to pull away the reptile from himself.

Since being shared on September 19, the video has gathered close to 2 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. Several people also dropped comments on the video and most of them were unsympathetic towards the man.

“Well deserved,” wrote a Facebook user. “Serves you right! Hope it hurt!” angrily commented another. “Serves him right, he should be treating them with respect. I hope it hurt and he learnt a lesson,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the video?

