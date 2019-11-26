Bride dances on popular Punjabi song Hauli Hauli, sets floor on fire. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 17:56 IST

The Internet is in love with bride Pratishtha Arora after a video from her wedding function made its way online. It’s her dance in the clip which has ended up winning people over.

Shared on her Instagram profile, the video details the bride and groom dancing to the famous Punjabi song Hauli Hauli along with a few guests.

It’s the expressions and moves of Arora which has captured people’s attention. She is seen enjoying her every move.

“I only see the cutest groom dancing behind me,” Arora wrote in the post’s caption and tagged The Dewdrop project, who originally captured the video.

Since being shared on November 12, the video has garnered close to 1.3 lakh views. Expectedly, it has also gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop praising this bride and her dancing skills.

“Just loving it. I was never been so obsessed about any video in social networking, but your video changed it. I have watched it countless times. Wow dear you are such an adorable princess,” wrote an Instagram user.

“OMG.... Just look at you... Loved every bit of it,” commented another. “If I don’t do this at my wedding, I better not get married at all!” excitedly wrote a third.

What do you think of the dancing bride?

