e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Can’t have enough of cat videos? Check out this TikTok trend full of derpy cute kitties

Can’t have enough of cat videos? Check out this TikTok trend full of derpy cute kitties

From chewing plastic sheet like a gum to chasing a ‘ghost’ to acting like a total maniac, the song summarises the characteristics of the derpy felines.

it-s-viral Updated: May 03, 2020 20:01 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor.
This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor.(TikTok)
         

Sass and spice and everything nice, that’s what kitties are made of and we are sure cat lovers will second it. But along with that, generous portions of aimless running around and meowing creepily at 3 am in the morning, some destruction of toilet paper and finally topping it off with a dollop of innocent kitty eyes is what completes the package. Most of the cat parents out there will agree that cats have a lot of qualities, being dumb and derpy cover almost half of it. This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor– that is probably why it is now taking over the Internet.

The trend is based on a peppy song that describes how stupid and funny cats can be. From chewing plastic sheet like a gum to chasing a ‘ghost’ to acting like a total maniac, the song summarises the characteristics of the derpy felines.

We have compiled some videos that we think takes the purrrize:

If we had a fluffy cat like this, we would never complain

@mainecoonskye_caesar

##cat ##kitten ##kindadumb ##mainecoon ##foryou ##fyp ##lol ##cute ##kawaii ##catnip ##bubble ##animal ##petsoftiktok ##petlover ##catlife ##catsoncatnip ##funny ##cats

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Can anything be cuter than a fluffy cat? How about this clueless kitten?

@yungsleezer

Just boolin ##kitty ##kitten ##catkindadumb ##quesadilla ##tiktok

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Speaking of clueless, is it us or is this cat really confused about life?

@catslob

she is back and better than ever

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Many may think this orange feline is a whole mood!

@catmaster877

##foryou ##foryoupage

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

This one doesn’t even have to act silly

@cooperthegirl

🤷🏻‍♀️🐾 ##catsoftiktok ##tiktokcats ##isyourcatkindadumb ##fyp

♬ is your cat kind of ? - kittykitcrat

Netizens are highly relating to this trend and participating in it with their pet felines. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your phone and document your sassy kitty and let the Internet know about their cute silly habits.

Also read | Ever thought what cats think? This TikTok video may give you a clue

tags
top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper