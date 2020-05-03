Can’t have enough of cat videos? Check out this TikTok trend full of derpy cute kitties

it-s-viral

Updated: May 03, 2020 20:01 IST

Sass and spice and everything nice, that’s what kitties are made of and we are sure cat lovers will second it. But along with that, generous portions of aimless running around and meowing creepily at 3 am in the morning, some destruction of toilet paper and finally topping it off with a dollop of innocent kitty eyes is what completes the package. Most of the cat parents out there will agree that cats have a lot of qualities, being dumb and derpy cover almost half of it. This TikTok trend shows all the silly things cats do but yet manages to retain their cuteness factor– that is probably why it is now taking over the Internet.

The trend is based on a peppy song that describes how stupid and funny cats can be. From chewing plastic sheet like a gum to chasing a ‘ghost’ to acting like a total maniac, the song summarises the characteristics of the derpy felines.

We have compiled some videos that we think takes the purrrize:

If we had a fluffy cat like this, we would never complain

Can anything be cuter than a fluffy cat? How about this clueless kitten?

Speaking of clueless, is it us or is this cat really confused about life?

Many may think this orange feline is a whole mood!

This one doesn’t even have to act silly

Netizens are highly relating to this trend and participating in it with their pet felines. So what are you waiting for? Go grab your phone and document your sassy kitty and let the Internet know about their cute silly habits.

Also read | Ever thought what cats think? This TikTok video may give you a clue