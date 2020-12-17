Canada declares Santa Claus as an essential worker, people applaud

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:13 IST

Kids in Canada can rejoice because the country’s top doctor informed that Santa Claus is now an essential worker. The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Dr Theresa Tam, shared a video of her online conversation with Father Christmas where she declared the happy news to the kids and their much-relieved parents.

“Parents, #Santa and I had a call to discuss his #ChristmasEve plan, and don’t worry – he’s cleared as an essential worker in Canada. Santa also has a special message for all the kids out there. Watch it now,” reads the caption tweeted alongside the post.

The video opens to show Tam speaking with Santa over video call. Though he faces a little technical difficulty in the beginning – he forgets to unmute the speaker – eventually he gets a hang of the concept. From there, the rest of their conversation flows smoothly. Wondering what Santa Claus conveyed to everyone?

He reminded everyone how important it is to follow the proper safety measures during the ongoing pandemic. After all he does it too, despite having Christmas magic.

Take a look at the full video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 93,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of comments on the post.

“This is ADORABLE! Our kids desperately need a sense of normalcy in these days of uncertainty. Thank you Dr Tam for putting their minds at ease! Stay safe and well,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Taking the time to make this to reassure the children that Santa is well and on the job this year is truly an act of thoughtfulness and kind heartedness. I am so happy to be Canadian. Thank you for everything. Merry Christmas and hopes for a healthy happy new year,” expressed another. “Dr Tam, you are a national treasure,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

