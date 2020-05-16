e-paper
Cat eats ice cream, gets brain freeze. Feline's expression is cracking people up

Cat eats ice cream, gets brain freeze. Feline’s expression is cracking people up

Posted on TikTok by Jerome Billingham, the clip shows a white floofy feline licking a spoonful of ice cream with utmost pleasure.

it-s-viral Updated: May 16, 2020 10:28 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat eating ice cream.
The image shows the cat eating ice cream. (TikTok/Jerome Billingham)
         

Of all the things one loves to eat, ice-cream takes one of the top spots. And why shouldn’t it? Chocolate, butterscotch, strawberry, the flavours are endless and so is the happiness after having one. But sometimes, the love for these icy treats makes us gobble them very fast that results in a momentary sensation called brain freeze. Most of us have probably experienced the situation and turns out, it is not exclusive to humans. We are here to show you a clip of a fluffy feline and its expression after having a bite of ice cream too quickly.

Posted on TikTok by Jerome Billingham, the clip shows a white floofy feline licking a spoonful of ice cream with utmost pleasure. Suddenly, the poor kitty gets a brain freeze and gasps with its little mouth wide open. The clip ends with the shocked feline running away from the frame.

Check out the hilarious video:

@jeromebillingham

I actually can’t breath 😭😂 ##foyou ##foruyou ##foryourpage ##cat ##funny

♬ original sound - jeromebillingham

The clip has garnered over 2 million likes and tons of amused comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop laughing at the kitty’s shocked face, others couldn’t help but wonder if the feline was possessed.

“OMG! I can’t stop laughing,” writes a TikTok user. “I’ve played this too many times and still the face gets me,” comments another. “Aww poor baby, come let me give you a hug,” says a third. “Can’t even imagine the pain in that little kitty brain,” says a fourth.

What do you think of this feline’s expression?

