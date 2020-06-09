Cat finds itself a cozy spot to nap in. But can you find it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:00 IST

Trust cats to find the smallest most uncomfortable spots to rest in. From tiny boxes to small shelves, cats are fans of the ‘if I fits, I sits’ policy when it comes to finding a spot to rest in. This cat, in a viral tweet, is no different. It’s gone and plonked itself somewhere in this book shelf and now it’s your job to find it.

Twitter user Kate Hinds shared a picture of a huge bookshelf in her home with a caption, “Today in find the cat.”

On this bookshelf you see lots of books, a television, some plants but what may be hard to spot is the cat hiding in plain sight. Take a look at this picture and tell us how much time it takes you to find the feline.

Today in find the cat pic.twitter.com/P6soGOv8k1 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) June 7, 2020

Since being shared on June 7, the tweet has collected over 2 lakh likes and more than 45,000 retweets - and still counting. The comments section of the post is flooded with reactions ranging from guesses to people’s own experiences with their cats who also love to hide in random spots.

“Now I want a cat,” comments an individual. “This was fun,” comments another.

How is this even possible? pic.twitter.com/loak8Va5lW — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 7, 2020

Toes are always a dead giveaway! pic.twitter.com/Stfr5JxyFL — Liberty & Justice for All (@NotSoProudYank) June 7, 2020

Too easy. Let's try a harder one. Hint: there are actually two cats in this picture pic.twitter.com/6fnssG8CT3 — Jerry Mathers (@HandsAtlanta) June 8, 2020

What is it about cats and bookshelves? pic.twitter.com/46nVjQEadJ — The Capitol Crowd (@capitolcrowd) June 7, 2020

As I cat dad I know how much they love to hide behind TV's because of the heat! My pussy Caligula just throws all the Tshirts out of the wadrobe and just sits on the self! pic.twitter.com/CEYMCU547q — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) June 8, 2020

Something about cats and bookcases pic.twitter.com/qwCRwoY5Ss — tori (@Tori_McGuigs) June 8, 2020

We’re not sure if the spot was just too comfy or it’s the spell of the books that made the kitty sleepy but that’s its spot - what can you do about it.

What do you think about this cat and its hideout?