e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: After silence of lander Vikram people tweet ‘proud of Isro’ in support

People, from all over the nation, are still extending their support towards the space agency who worked hard on Chandrayaan 2 mission.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Merely 2.1 km above the lunar surface, lander Vikram lost contact.
Merely 2.1 km above the lunar surface, lander Vikram lost contact. (PTI Photo)
         

After Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) ground station lost contact with lander Vikram, people took to Twitter to pour in support for the team behind Chandrayaan 2 mission. Isro’s ground station lost contact in the final minutes, when lander Vikram was merely 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

People, from all over the nation, are still extending their support and Twitter is flooded with all sorts of tweets. Many are tweeting that it’s not a failure but a milestone achieved by Isro in their historic attempt. It’s because, Chandrayaan 2 attempted a touchdown near moon’s south pole where no other man made mission has gone before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted that Indians are proud of the scientists. He also asked the space agency to remain “hopeful” and to “continue working hard.” Here’s what he wrote:

Several people are pouring in their support and praising Isro for their effort. Even, the hashtags #ProudOfISRO and #ProudIndians are trending on Twitter.

Check out how people are reacting on the micro-blogging site:

Former Isro Director D Sasikumar said on Saturday that there is no need to feel disheartened unless the analysis is concluded.

Also watch| Chandrayaan 2: ‘Don’t lose heart’, says PM Modi after Vikram lander loses contact during descent

Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22 and attempted a touchdown on moon’s surface at 1:43 am on Saturday.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing Live Updates: ‘We will succeed, no one can stop India’, says PM to Isro scientists after Chandrayaan glitch

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 12:33 IST

tags
more from it s viral
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio FiberHTLS 2019Virat KohliChhichhore reviewDeepika PadukoneAmitabh BachchanSteve SmithShahid KapoorAnti-terror lawUPSC recruitmentPriyanka ChopraChandigarh-Kochuvalli Express FireChandrayaan 2 Moon Landing
top news
    latest news
      don't miss