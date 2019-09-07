Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing: After silence of lander Vikram people tweet ‘proud of Isro’ in support

it-s-viral

After Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) ground station lost contact with lander Vikram, people took to Twitter to pour in support for the team behind Chandrayaan 2 mission. Isro’s ground station lost contact in the final minutes, when lander Vikram was merely 2.1 km above the lunar surface.

People, from all over the nation, are still extending their support and Twitter is flooded with all sorts of tweets. Many are tweeting that it’s not a failure but a milestone achieved by Isro in their historic attempt. It’s because, Chandrayaan 2 attempted a touchdown near moon’s south pole where no other man made mission has gone before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted that Indians are proud of the scientists. He also asked the space agency to remain “hopeful” and to “continue working hard.” Here’s what he wrote:

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!



Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Several people are pouring in their support and praising Isro for their effort. Even, the hashtags #ProudOfISRO and #ProudIndians are trending on Twitter.

Check out how people are reacting on the micro-blogging site:

Failure is a delay not defeat.ISRO might have lost communication but not the hopes of a billion people in India #ProudOfISRO #Chandrayaan2 pic.twitter.com/r1028mUQFm — Parvathy Ramesh (@ParvathyRamesh6) September 7, 2019

• The 1st country to reach Mars successfully at its very first attempt.

Now #Chandrayaan2 mission - the 1st nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole. It doesn't matter what the outcome is, as an Indian, I'm always proud of our scientists. 2/2 🚀🇮🇳#ProudofISRO #ISRO — Amish Trivedi (@Amishtr) September 6, 2019

No country has ever gotten 2.1 km close to the south pole of the moon. Well did @isro . We all Indians are proud of you. You always amaze us with the uniqueness that is included in each and every mission of yours. #Chandrayan2 #proudofisro — ISRO is our pride #chandrayan_2🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@hopeforkookies) September 6, 2019

Dear @isro 3,82,000 kms were flawless! The communication was lost at 2.1 km above the Moon surface #ProudOfISRO — Antevasin🇮🇳 (@Antevasin10) September 6, 2019

The success of #chandrayan2 doesn't depend on 5 % rover landing which was more of symbolic for India but the success rests on 95% of mission carried out by yhe orbiter which is perfectly functioning. Hence our mission is overall successful. @isro — Akhilesh A Jandial (@akhileshjandial) September 7, 2019

Dear Chandrayaan 2,



Thank you for the Learning. I'llcomplete the mission Soon.



Love,

Chandrayaan 3#ProudOfISRO#Chandrayaan2Landing — Omkar Anpat (@IamOmkarAnpat) September 7, 2019

Chandrayaan 2

Vikram Lander missed it's intended trajectory at the last stage of landing on Moon.

A super effort by ISRO succeeded till the last few moments.

We are proud of ISRO.



Jai Kisan Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan

🇮🇳

Jai Hind #ISRO #ProudOfISRO — Jayaprakash (@jessy_kimi) September 7, 2019

Former Isro Director D Sasikumar said on Saturday that there is no need to feel disheartened unless the analysis is concluded.

Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22 and attempted a touchdown on moon’s surface at 1:43 am on Saturday.

