Chandrayaan-2: Nagpur Police tweet message for Isro’s Vikram lander, win Twitter

Chandrayaan 2: As Indians and space enthusiasts celebrate, making #ISROSpotsVikram trend on Twitter, Napur Police joined in with a tweet that’s now winning tweeple over.

Sep 09, 2019 17:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagpur City Police addressed a message to Vikram asking it to respond.
Nagpur City Police addressed a message to Vikram asking it to respond. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)
         

Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ lander has been found, in what is welcome news to millions. The Indian Space Research Organisation has said it has been located on the surface of the moon and the space agency is trying to re-establish communication with it. As Indians and space enthusiasts celebrate, making #ISROSpotsVikram trend on Twitter, Napur Police joined in with a tweet that’s now winning tweeple over.

In a tweet posted about three hours ago, Nagpur City Police addressed a message to Vikram asking it to respond. What’s more adorable is the special note added in the tweet. Take a look:

The tweet cleverly mentions the amended Motor Vehicles Act - which steeply raised penalties for traffic violations - that has created a buzz all over the country.

Nagpur Police is winning a ton of love on Twitter for their quick-witted tweet. People can’t help but share their reactions to the post. Since being posted, the tweet has collected over 23,000 likes and more than 7,100 retweets. Here are some of the reactions:

What do you think of Nagpur Police’s tweet?

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 17:09 IST

