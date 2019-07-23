Chandrayaan-2: Rajasthan Police refers to Isro’s moon mission to stir people off drugs

“The moment is here. Either you choose to savor the historic moment of our country or to savor #drugs for your decline!” reads the latest post by Rajasthan Police that the department shared on its official Twitter handle some two hours ago. The tweet has pictures of India’s mission to moon - Chandrayaan2, apposed that of drugs, with witty captions written beneath both the images. It also has hashtags #saynotodrugs, #DrugsKills, #Chandrayaan2 and #Bahubali.

The Rajasthan Police, only a few days ago, shared another tongue-in-cheek message to motivate people to keep away from drugs. “Oops! did anyone lose their smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back, contact us ASAP! Or else it’ll be lost forever,” reads the tweet.

The department often shares such witty tweets to motivate people to keep away from criminal activities.

Assam police too tweeted a similar post last month. “Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police. They will help you out, for sure ;)” Assam Police tweeted on June 4.

