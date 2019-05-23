Chef transforms Cannes outfits into desserts. The results are droolworthy

Every year, at the Cannes Film Festival, we witness an assortment of gorgeous outfits worn by our Bollywood fashionistas. This year too, Bollywood’s best turned heads with their extravagant sartorial choices. Though the festival is over now, the dramatic dresses continue to be an inspiration for many. One such person is celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra who has come up with gorgeous-looking desserts inspired by outfits worn by Bollywood actresses at Cannes.

Dhingra picked outfits worn by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hina Khan as her inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s off-shoulder canary yellow gown by Ashi Studio, which she wore during Cannes Film Festival’s annual party, inspired Dhingra to create lemon éclairs in the same colour.

Wrapped in red and white, these Candy cane éclairs and meringues by Dhingra look too gorgeous to eat. And, the inspiration for these is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This dessert is inspired by Leal Daccarett’s red and white strapless gown that she wore for her day outing in Cannes.

This year marked the Cannes debut of actor Hina Khan. Inspired by her geometric lavender dress by Maison Armine Ohanyan, Dhingra created beautiful macaroons in the same colour.

Deepika Padukone’s Peter Dundas gown inspired the next dessert. She donned a cream coloured gown, finished with a dramatic chocolate brown bow. The pastry chef prepared snow white cupcakes along with chocolate bows to replicate Padukone’s spectacular look.

The super gorgeous gown by designer Roberto Cavalli, worn by Priyanka Chopra, acted as a muse for Dhingra’s glittery chocolate cake.

However, this is not the first time that the pastry chef has wowed us with her celebrity-inspired desserts. Earlier, she created a dessert series inspired by Bollywood brides.

Which of these gorgeous and delish desserts would you like to try?

