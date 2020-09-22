e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Chester the alligator loves watermelon. Watch him smash one to bits

Chester the alligator loves watermelon. Watch him smash one to bits

“Great video!” commented an Instagram user on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2020 20:08 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chester the alligator smashing the watermelon.
Chester the alligator smashing the watermelon. (Instagram/@gatorland_orlando)
         

How much do you like watermelon? The refreshing fruit is a must-have during the summer months to get some respite from the heat. But how much ever you may like watermelon, chances are you don’t like it as much as this alligator.

A video shared on Instagram shows Chester the gator enjoying a watermelon - by smashing it into smithereens with its powerful jaws.

The clip has been shared on the ‘gatorland_orlando’ page. The bio on the page says Gatorland is the “Alligator Capital of the World” and it offers several interesting videos of giant reptiles.

“Do you love watermelon? Tag a friend who does!” says the caption. And you may want to share the video with a friend just as the caption suggests.

Watch Chester in action in the video below:

Since being shared on September 19, the video has collected several reactions.

“Look at the pure power he’s got. Just so awesome,” wrote an individual in the comments section of the video. “Great video!” shared another. “I don’t love watermelon more than I love Chester,” added a third.

What do you think about the video?

tags
top news
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
Facebook India head moves SC against Delhi panel’s notice, hearing tomorrow
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
UN must hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
RR vs CSK Live: Samson falls after 9 sixes, CSK hit back with 2 strikes
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
India’s projects in Africa ‘empower rather than extract’: Jaishankar
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In