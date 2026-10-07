Canada drops report calling India ‘2nd most pervasive’ FI perpetrator

The Canadian government has removed an intelligence report that described India as the “second most pervasive FI (foreign interference) perpetrator” in the country after the report was used by pro-Khalistan separatists for propaganda. The Canadian government report was used by pro-Khalistan separatists for propaganda (Photograph for representative purpose only.

The report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Services (CSIS) was first posted in 2025, prior to a thaw in Ottawa’s relations with New Delhi under PM Mark Carney after a period of antagonism under his predecessor. However, it was recently highlighted by the separatist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ as an “updated assessment.”

The report had described China as the main perpetrator of foreign interference in Canada.

It predated Canada and India commencing their bilateral security dialogue in September 2025, with Canada’s then National Security and Intelligence Advisor visiting New Delhi and meeting National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Doval visited Ottawa for the next round of the dialogue in February and Canada’s Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the PM, David Morrison, continued that interaction with the NSA in New Delhi on Monday.

“As an ascendant global power, India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes to assert India’s geopolitical influence,” the original report had said.

It also followed New Delhi withdrawing six diplomats and officials from Canada in October 2024 after Ottawa asked for their immunity to be waived so they could be questioned in connection with violent crime in the country. In retaliation, India had expelled six Canadian diplomats.

Those circumstances under then PM Justin Trudeau were alluded to in the report, which said, “As a result of the expulsions, the Government of India will likely improve their tradecraft and operational security to make their FI activity harder to detect.”

SFJ accused Canada of removing the report under pressure from New Delhi.