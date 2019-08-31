China sends over 1000 single men and women on overnight train journey to find love

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:37 IST

In China, there are over 200 million singletons. It means, most of these single people need to find a way to meet their significant others. Let’s admit, for many, that’s not an easy job. Probably that’s the reason, the youth wing of the country’s ruling party decided to intervene and make things easier for the single men and women. And, they did so in the most unusual way possible – by introducing a “love train.”

The train, which is called “Y999” and also known as “Love-Pursuit,” is specially designed to help young people fall in love, reports Insider. This overnight train project started about three years ago. Though it has only been on three journeys till now, thousands of people trying to find love have already taken the trip.

This year too, on August 10, the train departed from Chongqing North station with Qianjiang as its destination, reports Insider. The purpose of the two-day journey was to help the passengers on-board to get to know each other better – and eventually spark a love connection.

The love train departed from Chongqing North station with Qianjiang as its destination.

“These activities are more creative than matchmaking. The train is like a bridge, bringing people from different places together, to get to know each other during the journey,” one of the participants Huang Song told Insider. “Even if you don’t find the right one for you, you can still make a lot of friends on the train,” Song added.

This unusual approach is actually working in reality as it has brought hundreds of people together, reports Dailymail. Further, 10 couples also got married after they took a ride on Love-Pursuit train.

If given a chance, would you like to take a ride?

