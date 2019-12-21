e-paper
Christmas 2019: Video of people decorating 'tree' with dogs is Internet's new love

Christmas 2019: Video of people decorating ‘tree’ with dogs is Internet’s new love

Shared by a YouTube user, the video shows the creation of a unique ‘Christmas tree’.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image shows dogs posing for a picture.
Image shows dogs posing for a picture. (YouTube/HannaH)
         

As Christmas is inching near, the Internet is getting flooded with all sorts of content showing people gearing up for the festival. Be it holiday pictures of pets or ‘extravagant’ letter to Santa Claus, the Internet is embracing the festive spirit wholeheartedly. Case in point, one such video of a group of people decorating ‘Christmas tree’ with dogs is melting people’s hearts as it perfectly captures the true essence of the festival.

Shared by a YouTube user, the video shows the creation of a unique ‘Christmas tree’. “It takes some self-control of our handsome dog heroes (ok, and a lot of cookies) but then you also have this beautiful cuddly living Christmas tree,” wrote the user who shared the video.

Turns out the four-legged furry wonders are training dogs at The Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation who are the cuddly ‘decorations’ for the unique tree.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has wowed many. Not just on YouTube, but it also made its way onto reddit where people expressed similar reactions.

“I can’t stop smiling...this makes everything just a little bit better,” wrote a YouTube user. “So cute! Bravo good doggos,” commented another. “Too cute! Just precious!” wrote a third.

“Fabulous idea - so much tail wagging in a festive setting,” commented a reddit user. “Look at all the good boys and gals,” commented another. “I loved this. I was waiting for them to get the guy in the top right corner. He was sitting there watching everyone else get seated and he was like, uhh what’s going on??” excitedly wrote another.

What do you think of this ‘paw-bulous’ video?

