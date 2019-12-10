Christmas-themed picture of dogs leaves people in splits. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Though Christmas is still days away, social media is already flooded with all sorts of images which capture the spirit of the festival. One such image involving two dogs recently made its way onto Twitter.

And, it has now sparked a wave of laughter among people because of a very strange reason – the distinct expressions on the face of the pooches.

“Took my dogs to take their yearly Christmas photos,” Twitter user Laurenn wrote and shared two images. Then, in the following line she explained about the expressions of her pet dogs. She wrote while one of her dogs is “super photogenic,” it seems that the other one is having “an existential crisis”.

While one of the image shows both the dog, the other is just a zoomed version of the one of the pooches. See for yourself:

Took my dogs to take their yearly christmas photos. It’s really hard when you have one super photogenic dog and one dog having an existential crisis. pic.twitter.com/4gUyIsB5OJ — laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019

Since being shared on December 7, the post has garnered close to 7.3 lakh like and about 1.7 lakh retweets. People dropped varied comments. While some agreed about the difference in expression, others shared similar images of their pets. Many were even reminded of Simon and Garfunkel’s hit 1964 song, “The Sounds of Silence.” A few even related to the serious dog’s mood.

Here’s what people tweeted:

Hello darkness my old friend — 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐧 (@devonbillie) December 7, 2019

While you guys are here take a look at my dogs thank you pic.twitter.com/HmJROEmLvc — cass✨ (@cassriley13) December 8, 2019

I’m with the existential crisis dog. — Michele McKenzie (@MColvinMcKenzie) December 8, 2019

While replying to her own tweet, she further shared two more images of the duo:

Sometimes she’s rubs off on him. pic.twitter.com/hVOKPvnzbw — laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019

Sometimes he rubs off on her. pic.twitter.com/Sd1QTkqG0V — laurenn (@laurenncarterr) December 7, 2019

What do you think of this Christmas-themed picture?