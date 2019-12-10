e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

Christmas-themed picture of dogs leaves people in splits. Here’s why

While one of the image shows both the dog, the other is just a zoomed version of the one of the pooches. See for yourself.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2019 11:40 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Since being shared on December 7, the post has garnered close to 7.3 lakh like and about 1.7 lakh retweets.
Since being shared on December 7, the post has garnered close to 7.3 lakh like and about 1.7 lakh retweets. (Twitter/@laurenncarterr)
         

Though Christmas is still days away, social media is already flooded with all sorts of images which capture the spirit of the festival. One such image involving two dogs recently made its way onto Twitter.

And, it has now sparked a wave of laughter among people because of a very strange reason – the distinct expressions on the face of the pooches.

“Took my dogs to take their yearly Christmas photos,” Twitter user Laurenn wrote and shared two images. Then, in the following line she explained about the expressions of her pet dogs. She wrote while one of her dogs is “super photogenic,” it seems that the other one is having “an existential crisis”.

While one of the image shows both the dog, the other is just a zoomed version of the one of the pooches. See for yourself:

Since being shared on December 7, the post has garnered close to 7.3 lakh like and about 1.7 lakh retweets. People dropped varied comments. While some agreed about the difference in expression, others shared similar images of their pets. Many were even reminded of Simon and Garfunkel’s hit 1964 song, “The Sounds of Silence.” A few even related to the serious dog’s mood.

Here’s what people tweeted:

While replying to her own tweet, she further shared two more images of the duo:

What do you think of this Christmas-themed picture?

tags
top news
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Behind BJP confidence on CAB passage, support from friends, rivals and 2 exes
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Why and how Congress lost Karnataka byelection
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Exclusion based on religion may not satisfy touchstone of constitution: Ex-CJI
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
Arms sales of top Indian firms drop 6.9%, reveals Sipri report
The making of an urban tragedy| Opinion
The making of an urban tragedy| Opinion
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
Harley-Davidson bikes thunder loud at India’s first Flat Track timed trials
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
The Mumbai connection that could hurt Kohli and Co in 3rd T20I at Wankhede
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
On The Record | Ex-CJI RM Lodha on Citizenship Bill, Telangana encounter
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahShweta Basu PrasadKapil SharmaDelhi Kirari Market FireGmail New featurePrepaid PlansCRPFHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

India News