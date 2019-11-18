e-paper
From iPhone 11 to $4000 cash, 10-year-old’s Christmas list goes crazy viral. ‘Brave’ says Twitter

While some of the items on the list are pretty standard like clothes and dolls, a few are nothing less than extravagant – like iPhone 11 and Macbook Air

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Not to forget, she sneaked in a demand for cash gift of $4000 too.
Not to forget, she sneaked in a demand for cash gift of $4000 too.(Twitter/a_johnson412)
         

In today’s edition of images-cracking-people-up, we have a Christmas list written by a 10-year-old girl. Shared on Twitter by her father, the list contains the items that the little one wants as gift during the festival – precisely 26 things. “My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the post.

While some of the items on the list are pretty standard like clothes and dolls, a few are nothing less than extravagant – like iPhone 11 and Macbook Air. Not to forget, she sneaked in a demand for cash gift of $4000 too.

The cheeky tweet went viral among tweeple since being shared on November 14. It’s clear from over 12 lakh likes and over to 23,000 retweets that it has garnered till now.

Many couldn’t help but praise the girl for such a ‘brave’ list, others asked all sorts of questions. One Twitter user even wondered what the girl plans to do with the cash. Some also pointed out her phonetically spelt out items. Overall, the tweet sparked hilarious reactions.

Take a look what they tweeted:

What do you think of this little girl’s list?

