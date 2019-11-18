From iPhone 11 to $4000 cash, 10-year-old’s Christmas list goes crazy viral. ‘Brave’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

In today’s edition of images-cracking-people-up, we have a Christmas list written by a 10-year-old girl. Shared on Twitter by her father, the list contains the items that the little one wants as gift during the festival – precisely 26 things. “My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the post.

While some of the items on the list are pretty standard like clothes and dolls, a few are nothing less than extravagant – like iPhone 11 and Macbook Air. Not to forget, she sneaked in a demand for cash gift of $4000 too.

My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Qqsje79rda — @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019

The cheeky tweet went viral among tweeple since being shared on November 14. It’s clear from over 12 lakh likes and over to 23,000 retweets that it has garnered till now.

Many couldn’t help but praise the girl for such a ‘brave’ list, others asked all sorts of questions. One Twitter user even wondered what the girl plans to do with the cash. Some also pointed out her phonetically spelt out items. Overall, the tweet sparked hilarious reactions.

Take a look what they tweeted:

Get her that alarm clock sis ! Lol tell her it’ll wake her up from that dream where she think shes getting everything on there 😭 — jASS 🌸 (@JasVela_) November 14, 2019

😂😂 she made sure she put a "real" bunny too 😂💀 — jASS 🌸 (@JasVela_) November 14, 2019

Sneaking in that 4K at the bottom is a rockstar move. — Ryan Lehmeier (@R_Lehmeier) November 13, 2019

I think she’s planning to move out 😂 — Layla (@alyal_allay) November 14, 2019

the Guci slides took me out 😂😂😂 — ฿Ⱡ₳₵₭ ⱧØⱠɆ (@unknwns0ul) November 15, 2019

Am I the only one wondering what a 10yr old wants to do with $4000? pic.twitter.com/9WZAu8dcIc — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) November 15, 2019

What do you think of this little girl’s list?