e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Santa’s home in Lapland, Finland sees fall in tourism due to Covid-19 this Christmas

Santa’s home in Lapland, Finland sees fall in tourism due to Covid-19 this Christmas

The northern part of Finland, where many businesses rely on tourists flying in to meet Santa Claus, see the Northern Lights or take a snowmobile safari, has seen visitor numbers plummet.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Rovaniemi, Finland
Santa Claus is pictured in his chamber behind a plexiglas screen at Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland.
Santa Claus is pictured in his chamber behind a plexiglas screen at Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland.(REUTERS)
         

Christmas is coming, but in Santa’s home village in northern Finland, the COVID pandemic means that the flocks of tourists who usually start to make merry in Rovaniemi at this time of year are not.

Finland has adopted some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe, despite its low level of infections, meaning most foreigners cannot enter the country.

A general view shows the main square of the Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland.
A general view shows the main square of the Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland. ( REUTERS )

The northern part of Finland, where many businesses rely on tourists flying in to meet Santa Claus, see the Northern Lights or take a snowmobile safari, has seen visitor numbers plummet.

In August 2020, foreign tourist numbers were down 78% from a year earlier, according to travel industry data from Business Finland.

“For local businesses, definitely, Christmas is in danger,” Sanna Karkkainen, managing director of Visit Rovaniemi tourist board, said. “Christmas itself will come, but how merry it will be, that’s the question mark.”

A general view shows the main square of the Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland.
A general view shows the main square of the Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland. ( REUTERS )

Finland escaped the worst effects of the pandemic in spring, opting for a strict lockdown, which included isolating the capital, Helsinki.

Now, as in much of Europe, infections are on the rise again, hitting a daily record earlier this month, and the government is considering new measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The country of 5.5 million people has reported nearly 13,000 COVID-19 infections in total so far, including 346 deaths.

With Santa greeting kids from behind a Plexiglas screen and elves wearing masks, Christmas cheer is already in short supply.

Santa Claus talks to Edvin, his sister Elsa and their mother Anu behind a plexiglas screen in his chamber at Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland.
Santa Claus talks to Edvin, his sister Elsa and their mother Anu behind a plexiglas screen in his chamber at Santa Claus Village in the Arctic Circle near Rovaniemi, Finland. ( REUTERS )

At tour company Safarctica, which offers snowmobile tours and ice-swimming, sales director Antti Antikainen, reckons bookings are set to fall 50-80% this year, adding: “I think it’s closer to 80%.”

Tourism-oriented firms, which employ around 8% of people in the region, have already started laying off workers and many have little hope that the festive season can be saved, unless the government eases some of its travel restrictions soon.

“At this very moment my answer would be that Christmas is cancelled,” said Harri Mallinen, who runs the Apukka Resort in Rovaniemi.

tags
top news
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
What’s common to TV news and the Opposition, writes Barkha Dutt
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Women allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains from tomorrow
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
Morgan reveals what Karthik told him while handing over KKR captaincy
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
How Pakistan is hoodwinking FATF and the world on terror funding
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In