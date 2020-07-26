e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Corgi shows off its abs and neck workout routine. Can you follow along?

Corgi shows off its abs and neck workout routine. Can you follow along?

“So that’s how you’re supposed to do it. Thanks for the tip,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:52 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a corgi lying on its back on a carpeted floor.
The image shows a corgi lying on its back on a carpeted floor.(Instagram/@thecorgiloaf)
         

Many may agree with us when we say that our charming little canine friends can teach us quite a lot of things. This furry cutie is going above and beyond the general lessons of loyalty and patience to a wholly new sphere. It seems like this corgi is giving everyone a workout tutorial.

Posted on Instagram on July 10, the video has been shared from the doggo’s very own account. The clip was posted with a caption reading, “An easy tutorial of my new ab and neck workout”.

The recording shows a corgi lying on its back on a carpeted floor. A hooman wiggles a black sock right above the doggo’s face. The pooch tries to lift its body in a crunching motion to catch the piece of clothing.

After doing this for a while, the canine moves onto its paws. With the sock in its mouth, the corgi rotates its neck a few times.

It looks like that was a whole workout routine and stretching session. Check out the clip below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this ‘tutorial’ has received quite a lot of love. The recording currently has over 5,600 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this cute corgi trainer. One person said, “So cute”. Another individual jokingly wrote, “He’s gonna feel the soreness tomorrow”.

“So that’s how you’re supposed to do it. Thanks for the tip,” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user humorously stated, “Thanks for sharing, now I just need to figure out a way to lay off the treats”.

What are your thoughts on this corgi and its workout routine?

Also Read | This man and his pawsonal trainer’s routine will make you hit the gym. Watch

tags
top news
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In