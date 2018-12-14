Couple poses in front of Mannat after wedding. Shah Rukh Khan’s response is the best

Shah Rukh Khan may have managed to make a couple’s wedding day even more special. A Twitter user recently posted a picture of himself with his bride posing in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai, Mannat. It seems the actor not only saw the newly-weds and waved out to them but has even replied to the couple on Twitter. The incident and Shah Rukh’s sweet tweet is already winning major love on Twitter.

Twitter user @dhruvp2894 tweeted a picture of himself and his bride late on December 14. “They say visit temple after you are hitched, we did it right!” he says. Tagging King Khan in his tweet, he goes on to say that the actor waved out to them. “Thanks for making this special day, perfect!” he says.

They say visit temple after you are hitched, We did it right !!!! @iamsrk we know you saw us and waved !!!! Thanks alotttt sirrr!!!! Thanks for making this special day, perfect !!!! pic.twitter.com/IaFnJ6ziVI — dhruvp2894 (@dhruvp2894) December 14, 2018

Shah Rukh made the couple’s day even better by replying to the tweet in the most heartwarming way.

God Bless you. https://t.co/A0a7CQ2PXQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

Aww... isn’t that adorable?

It’s interesting that the Twitter user had tweeted Shah Rukh about his wedding back in June.

#AskSRK@iamsrk #AskSRK getting married this december, just need your blessings @iamsrk and love you!!!!!

Your reply will equate to your presece in our marriage pic.twitter.com/kvPz7Vjmbc — dhruvp2894 (@dhruvp2894) June 6, 2018

Looks like the wish has finally come true.

Since being share an hour ago, Shah Rukh’s tweet has collected over 8,100 ‘likes’ and over 1,300 retweets.

“How fortunate is this couple to get your blessings at such an important stage of their life,” says one Twitter user. “So sweet and adorable,” says another. “This just so fantastic. Bless you,” says a third.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in Zero which also stars actors Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled to release on December 21.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 15:43 IST