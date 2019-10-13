Cruise ship squeezes through tiny canal. Incredible video captured

it-s-viral

A video involving a cruise ship and a really tiny canal is the latest enthralling thing on the Internet that is keeping netizens busy. The nail-biting video details the cruise ship passing through extremely narrow Corinth Canal in Greece.

Four miles long, the Corinth Canal separates mainland Greece from the Peloponnesian Peninsula, reports Mirror. It also connects the Corinthian and the Saronic Gulfs. The 22.25-metre-wide MS Braemar ship made a journey through this cannel – which is 24 metres wide at its narrowest point.

The 24,344-tonne ship is owned by UK-based Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. On Wednesday, after the journey, it became the largest ship to cross the Corinth Canal, reports Daily Mail.

The company took to YouTube to share the video. Take a look:

Since being shared on October 9, the video has gathered over two lakh views – and the numbers are increasing.

