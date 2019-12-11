e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Cyclist complete 9 hours journey to make image of this animal on his fitness tracker

Anthony Hoyte likes to cycle along intricate routes so that they resemble different shapes of animals on his fitness tracker.

Dec 11, 2019 18:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anthony Hoyte’s route resembled the head of a Christmas animal. (representational image)
Anthony Hoyte’s route resembled the head of a Christmas animal. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

Christmas spirits were a bit more elevated when a cyclist from London chalked out a reindeer-shaped route on his fitness tracker. Completing the tour in nine hours Anthony Hoyte delivered his annual Christmas image for the third consecutive year.

Hoyte likes to cycle along intricate routes so that they resemble different shapes of animals on his fitness tracker. This year, he started his journey from Hammersmith in West London and finished in Euston covering 79 miles, reports Daily Mail. The route resembled the head of a reindeer.

Hoyte is a heritage consultant who has a huge knack for maps and sketching different shapes and figures with routes. ‘I just spend a lot of time looking at maps and it’s waiting for things to jump out at you,’ he told Daily Mail.

“It’s that time of the year again when I cycle round congested streets in the rain looking for some festive cheer!” Hoyte wrote in Twitter post

Here’s the finished route map of Hoyte’s journey:

Previously, Hoyte has cycled figures resembling a snowman, Santa Claus and even a Fox Terrier. Posted on December 9, the tweet has garnered over 380 likes.

Netizens found this amazing feat a bonus for Christmas festivities. Here’s how they congratulated Hoyte.

What do you think of this feat?

