e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Deepika Padukone promoting Chhapaak to Kajol talking about Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, here’s how Bollywood celebs are using TikTok

Deepika Padukone promoting Chhapaak to Kajol talking about Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, here’s how Bollywood celebs are using TikTok

Videos of Deepika Padukone and Kajol have gathered millions of views.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:12 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone to Kajol, there are many Bollywood celebs on TikTok.
Deepika Padukone to Kajol, there are many Bollywood celebs on TikTok. (TikTok)
         

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that TikTok has taken over the Internet. In fact, Bollywood celebrities are also joining the platform to stay in touch with their fans and followers. Expectedly, their videos are creating quite a stir. Also, some celebs like Deepika Padukone and Kajol are making use of TikTok as a mainstream movie promotion portal – at least their posts suggest so.

Deepika Padukone shared her first video almost a week back and in just a few days her profile has garnered over 4.2 million followers. Additionally, her profile also has close to 24.8 million views.

After her two introductory video, she shared a clip with Laxmi Agarwal, inspiration behind her role in the recently released film Chhapaak. Also, she has shared several public review clips of the movie. Expectedly, all the videos have amassed thousands of views.

Here’s an adorable video featuring Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal:

@deepikapadukone

Boom Boom Pow!👊🏽 ur_smartmaker

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

Take a look at the TikTok video showing public reviews of the film. Though posted just three hours back, the clip has already gathered over one lakh views.

@deepikapadukone

#Chhapaak In cinemas now!🎞

♬ original sound - deepikapadukone

It’s not just Padukone who was seen rocking TikTok before and after release of her film. Veteran actress Kajol also took to the platform and shared videos promoting the newly released film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In some of the videos, the film’s protagonist Ajay Devgn joined his wife too.

With just 5 videos on her profile, Kajol has close to two million followers and about 5.7 million likes.

Here’s a video of the duo promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

@kajol

#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior in cinemas from tomorrow!

♬ original sound - Kajol Devgan

Not just for promotion, actors like Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty are also using the platform to stay in touch with their huge fan base. While Shetty has close to 3.8 million followers, Dhawan enjoys about 1.6 million followers.

Here’s a video of Varun Dhawan dancing to the tune of popular ‘90s song ‘Muqabla’. The video has more than 2.3 million views.

@varundvn

Loved dancing with this little one 😊 #muqabla #varundhawan #varunontiktok #streetdancer3

♬ original sound - Varun Dhawan

Take a look at the video where Shilpa Shetty is dishing out a life advice. The video has garnered close to 32.1 million views:

@theshilpashetty

Naye saal mein kuch naya meri taraf se 😆😆... Presenting #ShilpaKaFuntra #fyp #gyaan #comedy #fun #onsets

♬ original sound - Lakhan Ghotkar

Which celebrity do you think is winning the TikTok game?

tags
top news
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
Amit Shah draws ‘no option to Modiji’ analogy to pan oppn criticism over CAA
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Chhapaak Vs Tanhaji BO collection day 1: Deepika’s film earns Rs 4.75cr
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
Naval version of Tejas LCA lands on INS Vikramaditya for first time
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
When ‘Gods’ fail, they hide behind wall: Wishes pour in on Dravid’s b’day
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news