Deepika Padukone promoting Chhapaak to Kajol talking about Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, here’s how Bollywood celebs are using TikTok

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:12 IST

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying that TikTok has taken over the Internet. In fact, Bollywood celebrities are also joining the platform to stay in touch with their fans and followers. Expectedly, their videos are creating quite a stir. Also, some celebs like Deepika Padukone and Kajol are making use of TikTok as a mainstream movie promotion portal – at least their posts suggest so.

Deepika Padukone shared her first video almost a week back and in just a few days her profile has garnered over 4.2 million followers. Additionally, her profile also has close to 24.8 million views.

After her two introductory video, she shared a clip with Laxmi Agarwal, inspiration behind her role in the recently released film Chhapaak. Also, she has shared several public review clips of the movie. Expectedly, all the videos have amassed thousands of views.

Here’s an adorable video featuring Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal:

Take a look at the TikTok video showing public reviews of the film. Though posted just three hours back, the clip has already gathered over one lakh views.

It’s not just Padukone who was seen rocking TikTok before and after release of her film. Veteran actress Kajol also took to the platform and shared videos promoting the newly released film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In some of the videos, the film’s protagonist Ajay Devgn joined his wife too.

With just 5 videos on her profile, Kajol has close to two million followers and about 5.7 million likes.

Here’s a video of the duo promoting Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior:

Not just for promotion, actors like Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty are also using the platform to stay in touch with their huge fan base. While Shetty has close to 3.8 million followers, Dhawan enjoys about 1.6 million followers.

Here’s a video of Varun Dhawan dancing to the tune of popular ‘90s song ‘Muqabla’. The video has more than 2.3 million views.

Take a look at the video where Shilpa Shetty is dishing out a life advice. The video has garnered close to 32.1 million views:

Which celebrity do you think is winning the TikTok game?