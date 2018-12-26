Deepika Padukone’s workout video may help with your New Year’s resolution

With just a few days more to go for the New Year, many people are already thinking about their goals for 2019. When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, the top spots usually involve quitting smoking, giving up drinking and/or promising to be fit. While smoking and drinking are extremely hard habits to quit, taking up a fitness regime may not be as difficult - especially when you have none other than Deepika Padukone to look to for inspiration.

A video posted on Instagram shows a snippet from Deepika’s workout and chances are it’ll leave you both impressed and inspired. The video has been shared on Instagram by ‘Training With Nam’. The short clip shows the actor working out on stairs.

Isn’t this tiny glimpse into Deepika’s workout inspiration amazing? People on Instagram seem quite impressed by the video.

“My inspiration,” says one Instagram user. “Fitness goals,” says another.

Just in case Deepika Padukone’s video isn’t enough, take a look at some other actors for some workout and fitness inspiration:

Sushmita Sen has been posting some great videos of her training. And her newest and most recent post looks quite impressive:

Ishaan Khatter’s suggestion is to “get out and play!”

This montage of Sushant Singh Rajput working out may leave you sweating and out of breath:

So what do you think? Feel inspired yet?

