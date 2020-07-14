e-paper
Deer family crosses IAS officer's road to work, leaves netizens mesmerized. Watch

Deer family crosses IAS officer’s road to work, leaves netizens mesmerized. Watch

“On way to work,” IAS officer Supriya Sahu wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The camera zooms into a herd of spotted deer crossing the road in a calm manner.
For most of us, the road to office is riddled with crowded streets, sweaty people and a lot of traffic jams. But the scenario is completely different for some. A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows her route to work which may make you miss the sight of a lush, green forest.

Posted on Twitter, the clip is shot from inside a car and was recorded in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Tamil Nadu. A few seconds into the clip, the camera zooms into a herd of spotted deer crossing the road in a calm manner.

“On way to work,” Sahu wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip. Take a look at the beautiful scene and get ready to be amazed just as many on Twitter are:

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 4,000 views along with several comments from netizens. Many found the pristine scenery of nature to be a treat for the eyes.

“Giving way to nature,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a lovely sight to start your work for the day,” wrote another. “Please hire me as your driver ma’am. I wish to experience nature like this too,” posted a third.

“What a beautiful sight to see in the morning,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts about this clip?

