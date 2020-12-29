Delhi autowala uses this useful technique against cold wind, ‘Jugaad zindabad’ says Twitter

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 13:56 IST

With the mercury hitting a dismal low point, Delhi is shivering from freezing cold. The daily life of Delhiites has hit a bump as the cold weather has stopped normal functions of transport systems. Amidst the cold wave this autowala came up with an innovative and useful hack to save the passengers from the piercing cold wind.

A gif shared by a Twitter user shows the interior of an auto where the front part is separated from the passenger seating area with a bubble wrap curtain. The hack prevents the passenger from being hit with the icy cold wind and ensures a much comfortable ride.

“Autowala won my heart! Simple technique but really effective to save the passenger from Dilli ki sardi! #jugaadzindabad #dillikisardi,” said the caption.

Check out the jugaad technique:

Autowala won my heart! Simple technique but really effective to save the passenger from Dilli ki sardi! #jugaadzindabad #dillikisardi pic.twitter.com/dpemE09f0x — Polychai (@Polychai1) December 23, 2019

Shared on December 23, the gif was loved by netizens. “Sardi se bachao + mini airbags ki safety,” wrote a Twitter user. “Indian jugaad against cold breeze in New Delhi,” commented another.

The temperature in New Delhi dipped to 2.4 degrees on Saturday, December 28 and is expected to go much down after December 29. Along with the freezing cold, dense fog has engulfed the capital resulting to slow movement of traffic.

The weather department had said on Thursday that Delhi-NCR is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901 with chilling cold continuing to sweep the region.

What do you think of this useful jugaad against the cold weather?