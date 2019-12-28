At 2.4 degrees, Delhi records season’s lowest temperature

delhi

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 08:25 IST

Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning as cold wave conditions gripped the National Capital Region with a forecast of “cold day to severe cold day conditions” over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 6.10am, the minimum temperature was recorded as 2.4 degrees Celsius as a blanket of fog reduced the visibility to less than 150 metres.

Delhi is going to experience cold wave and severe cold day conditions simultaneously till December 29, after which it could see a rise in day temperature, IMD has said.

A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is 6.4 degrees Celsius lower than normal while cold wave conditions are recorded when the minimum or night temperature is below 4.5 degrees Celsius.

There can be a change in wind direction on Saturday to easterly, temporarily, but night temperatures will continue to fall.

The cold and increase in fog cover also pushed the air quality into the ‘severe’ zone from the ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality plunged to severe with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 407 at 7.30am, as against the overall AQI of 373, the previous day.

IMD scientists said air quality may deteriorate from December 28-29 due to an increase in fog cover and reduced wind speed.

However, it is likely to improve significantly on December 31 on account of a Western Disturbance, which will bring rainfall and hailstorm.