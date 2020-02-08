e-paper
Delhi groom reaches polling booth with baraat to vote

Dhananjay, a bridegroom from east Delhi's Shakarpur area, that is also part of Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, came out to vote with his entire family.

Appealing to others, Dhanajay said, "Everyone must come out and vote."
Appealing to others, Dhanajay said, "Everyone must come out and vote."(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Giving a message to voters in the national capital to come out and vote in the Assembly polls, a bridegroom from east Delhi on Saturday exercised his franchise on the day of his wedding and urged others to fulfil their responsibility towards the nation.

Dhananjay, a bridegroom from east Delhi’s Shakarpur area, that is also part of Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency, came out to vote with his entire family.

Speaking to the media, Dhananjay, while standing outside MCD primary school polling booth here, said, “I have come out to exercise my franchise as I have a responsibility towards my nation. And I am fulfilling my duty towards the country.”

He also said that his marriage is slated during the day and he will go for his marriage after casting his vote.

Appealing to others, Dhanajay said, “Everyone must come out and vote.”

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a direct fight against each other. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

