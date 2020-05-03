e-paper
Delhi Police helps woman get food for her 8 cats amid lockdown

The woman was unable to feed the animals as their food got over.

it-s-viral Updated: May 03, 2020 10:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The woman placed an order at the pet shop but was unable to get it (representational image).
The woman placed an order at the pet shop but was unable to get it (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a woman who was unable to feed her eight cats due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Tahseen Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, has eight cats, including kittens. She was unable to feed the animals as their food got over, police said.

She had placed an order with a pet shop at New Friends Colony in South Delhi, but due to the restrictions the shop owner was unable to deliver the food. Thereafter, the woman contacted Shaheen Bagh SHO Vijay Pal Singh, they said. The SHO contacted the owner of the shop, collected the pet food and delivered it to Khan, police added.

This, however, is not a one off affair. Police departments from different parts of the country are trying to provide relief to those in need. While some are helping the citizens get pet food, others are launching initiatives to feed the strays. Cyberabad Police is one such department who have launched an initiative to feed street dogs in association with various animal welfare and other organisations.

