Delhi Rain: Heavy showers greet city dwellers, people flood Twitter with videos

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:17 IST

It’s pouring in Delhi-NCR and Twitter just can’t keep calm. Residents in several places were greeted with a heavy rainfall after a dust storm which lasted for a few minutes. As soon as it started pouring, several city dwellers took to Twitter to express all sorts of emotions – from surprised to joyous.

While some welcomed the rain, others were not so happy about the showers. However, many people shared videos documenting the rainfall. A few even shared clips which show a hailstorm in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

“Bin mausam barsaat ki dastak Delhi seher me [untimely rainfall in Delhi],” wrote a Twitter user and shared this video:

“#Delhi weather has been so unpredictable for the last couple of days. Today it is incessant rain and #Hailstorm #Delhirains,” with this tweet a user of the micro-blogging platform shared a video. The video is fascinating and intriguing in equal parts.

#Delhi weather has been so unpredictable for the last couple of days.. today it's incessant rain and #Hailstorm #Delhirains pic.twitter.com/pOU1SAOtMm — Aditya Vikram Jain (@adityavjain) April 18, 2020

“Crazy rain in Delhi right now. Been a while since I saw such madding rain in the city,” expressed a journalist.

Crazy rain in Delhi right now. Been a while since I saw such madding rain in the city. pic.twitter.com/SMBHQUbnqF — Osama Salman (@salmanosama) April 18, 2020

Here’s a time lapse of the changing weather:

What’s your reaction to the Delhi rain?