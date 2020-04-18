e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Rain: Heavy showers greet city dwellers, people flood Twitter with videos

Delhi Rain: Heavy showers greet city dwellers, people flood Twitter with videos

While some welcomed the rain, others were not so happy about the showers.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heavy rain and lightening seen near Akshardham temple in New Delhi.
Heavy rain and lightening seen near Akshardham temple in New Delhi. (HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)
         

It’s pouring in Delhi-NCR and Twitter just can’t keep calm. Residents in several places were greeted with a heavy rainfall after a dust storm which lasted for a few minutes. As soon as it started pouring, several city dwellers took to Twitter to express all sorts of emotions – from surprised to joyous.

While some welcomed the rain, others were not so happy about the showers. However, many people shared videos documenting the rainfall. A few even shared clips which show a hailstorm in some parts of Delhi-NCR.

“Bin mausam barsaat ki dastak Delhi seher me [untimely rainfall in Delhi],” wrote a Twitter user and shared this video:

“#Delhi weather has been so unpredictable for the last couple of days. Today it is incessant rain and #Hailstorm #Delhirains,” with this tweet a user of the micro-blogging platform shared a video. The video is fascinating and intriguing in equal parts.

“Crazy rain in Delhi right now. Been a while since I saw such madding rain in the city,” expressed a journalist. 

Here’s a time lapse of the changing weather:

What’s your reaction to the Delhi rain?

