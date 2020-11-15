e-paper
Delhi Rains: Tweeple post reactions with photos, videos celebrating showers

Delhi Rains: Tweeple post reactions with photos, videos celebrating showers

Many posted about how they hope the rain will help improve the air quality.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:23 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A visual of rain in Delhi.
A visual of rain in Delhi. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A day after Diwali, amid posts of festivities, posts on Delhi rain are also taking over Twitter. Several parts of the national capital received rainfall today and as is customary, people on Twitter wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about it.

From posting about how they hope the rain will help improve the air quality to tweeting about how the rain makes them happy to sharing photos and videos of the rain, Twitter is flooded with reactions on Delhi rain. Here are some of the reactions below:

There are happy announcement posts:

Several people posted about the rain bringing relief from pollution:

Someone shared this video from their drive:

These Twitter users shared posts about the ‘mitti ki khushboo’ following the rain. Do you enjoy the smell too?

Here’s another video of the rain

This individual shared how rain is a sign of the arrival of winter

New agency ANI also shared a video

What do you think about the rain?

