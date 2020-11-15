Delhi Rains: Tweeple post reactions with photos, videos celebrating showers

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:23 IST

A day after Diwali, amid posts of festivities, posts on Delhi rain are also taking over Twitter. Several parts of the national capital received rainfall today and as is customary, people on Twitter wasted no time in sharing their thoughts about it.

From posting about how they hope the rain will help improve the air quality to tweeting about how the rain makes them happy to sharing photos and videos of the rain, Twitter is flooded with reactions on Delhi rain. Here are some of the reactions below:

There are happy announcement posts:

Several people posted about the rain bringing relief from pollution:

It's raining in Delhi ... Some relief from pollution #DelhiRains — Shazia (@kshazia210) November 15, 2020

Respite from the smoky air #delhirains — Dipesh Mittal (@dipeshmittal) November 15, 2020

Someone shared this video from their drive:

These Twitter users shared posts about the ‘mitti ki khushboo’ following the rain. Do you enjoy the smell too?

#NovemberRain... Nothing can be better at this moment than the #MittiKiKhushboo, the gloomy weather, the drizzles, the thunders, little madness and us 😍😍#DelhiRains #Love❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zmo4emNpV — Nafees😍 (@NafisaJoseph) November 15, 2020

Here’s another video of the rain

This individual shared how rain is a sign of the arrival of winter

Diwali ke baad baarish = Winters have arrived.#Delhirains #winter — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) November 15, 2020

New agency ANI also shared a video

#WATCH Delhi: Parts of the national capital receive rainfall. Visuals from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/lrjFJ6fcFG — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

What do you think about the rain?