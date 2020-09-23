e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Delhi Zoo to welcome rhino from Patna Zoo

Delhi Zoo to welcome rhino from Patna Zoo

The World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22 to emphasise the importance of conservation of rhinoceros species.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:35 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
New Delhi
The image shows a rhinoceros. (representational image)
The image shows a rhinoceros. (representational image)(ANI)
         

On the occasion of World Rhino Day, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Babul Supriyo on Tuesday congratulated frontline forest staff and officials deployed across the country for working tirelessly to save rhinos and informed that Delhi zoo would be receiving a male Rhino from the Patna zoo soon.

Speaking on the population of Greater one-horned rhinoceros, which reached the brink of extinction by the end of the 20th century with fewer than 200 animals in wild, Supriyo said timely efforts and management by the government of India and state governments had revived its population in the country.

“Today, approximately 75 per cent of the entire population of greater one-horned rhinoceros is in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. A census of rhinoceros is undertaken at the state-level by the respective state governments periodically,” he said.

The Minister also thanked the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar for accepting the request of Central Zoo Authority towards translocation of an alpha male Rhino from Patna zoo to Delhi zoo.

The World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22 to emphasise the importance of conservation of rhinoceros species. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change celebrated the occasion this year through a virtual conference in which senior officials from the ministry, state forest departments and other organisations like Central Zoo Authority, WWF-India, Aaranayak and UNDP also attended the meeting.

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In