Devotees form human corridor for ambulance during Rath Yatra in Puri. Watch

About a month ago, a video of protestors in Hong Kong working in tandem to make way for an ambulance went viral all over social media. A similar scene was recently recorded in India. A video shared on the SP Puri Twitter handle shows thousands of people forming a human corridor to allow an ambulance smooth passage during the Rath Yatra prcession in Odisha’s Puri.

“1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019,” says the tweet posted along with the video.

It shows thousands of devotees standing on either side of the road as the vehicle passed. People also formed human chains to barricade others on either sides of the road.

The tweet, since being shared on July 7, has collected over 1,000 ‘likes’ and almost 300 retweets - and still counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.

“Proud to be part of this Service,” says one Twitter user. “Commendable,” says another. “Good planning,” says a third.

Millions of devotees have gathered in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. According to reports, the Odisha government have deployed 10,000 security personnel in the holy town for the festivities.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 19:23 IST