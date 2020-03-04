DGP Karnataka’s ‘strange paradox’ tweet on coronavirus scare left Twitter divided

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 17:48 IST

With more than 92,000 confirmed cases of infection and over 3,000 deaths, each country is implementing precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. From frequent hand washing to wearing masks, people are advised to follow different preventative methods. It won’t be wrong to conclude that the spread of the deadly COVID-19 has left the world panic-stricken.

Now, Director General of Police (DGP) Karnataka has taken to Twitter to highlight another thing that claims millions of lives each year. Further sharing, how most people don’t take enough preventative methods to stop that.

“Strange paradox! Isn’t it,” the officer wrote and shared an image with a few lines written on it.

“3K [3,000] people died from coronavirus and the whole world wants to wear a surgical musk, nearly 1.35 million people die in road accidents every year but still no one wants to wear helmet,” he wrote.

Since being shared a day back on March 3, the tweet has piqued people’s interest. Till now, it has gathered over 12,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 3,400 retweets. People had a lot to say on the post. While many agreed with the DCP, others were-not so convinced. A few also shared their own experiences on how wearing helmets saved their lives.

“It saves lives... Every day. Even what we consider to be ‘slow’ moments can become deadly. I personally am alive today because of my helmet. I was halted. Someone hit me. But my head was safe after being slammed into a pillar,” shared a Twitter user. “Good one. Absolutely true,” wrote another. “There are one billion people who own and drive a car. There are not one billion people who have the coronavirus. Not comparable,” argued a third.

What do you think of this comparison?