Did Indian Army perform #BottleCapChallange with a tank? Here’s the truth about the video

A video showing an armoured tank being used for the viral bottle cap challenge is being shared across different social media platforms in India. Many people have praised the video assuming that the stunt is performed by Indian Army.

Though in the posts’ captions Indian Army is not mentioned , people are dropping comments like “Indian army always savage” and “Indian army ki toh baat hi kuch aur hai,” assuming that it’s done by Indian defence forces.

Here are some of the posts:

Check out how people reacted to the video:

Digging a little deeper, it becomes clear that the same video was posted by an Instagram user named shtirlitz53 on July 17, before it was posted by Indian netizen.

Further, according to two Ukrainian online publications Antikor.com.ua and obozrevatel.com, the man who shared the video is an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And, someone from Ukraine Army performed this stunt.

So, the stunt is not performed by anyone from Indian Army.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:27 IST