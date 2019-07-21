Did Indian Army perform #BottleCapChallange with a tank? Here’s the truth about the video

A video showing an armoured tank being used for the viral bottle cap challenge is being shared across different social media platforms in India. Many people have praised the video assuming that the stunt is performed by Indian Army.Though in the posts’ captions Indian Army is not mentioned , people are dropping comments like “Indian army always savage” and “Indian army ki toh baat hi kuch aur hai,” assuming that it’s done by Indian defence forces.Here are some of the posts: View this post on Instagram Tank bottle cap challenge😍😍 ... .jaihind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 . Please follow:@indian_defence_forces__ &amp; Turn on post notification ❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️ ❤️ .. .. #india #indian #indianarmy #IndianNavy #indianairforce #aif #hal #army #armylife #love #raw #navy #specialforces #armystrong #armypower #world #top #motivational #specialday #taraning #awsome #best #ncc #itbp #bsf #indianmovies ... A post shared by RAW itbp bsf para sf (@indian_defence_forces__) on Jul 19, 2019 at 7:32pm PDT Check out how people reacted to the video:Digging a little deeper, it becomes clear that the same video was posted by an Instagram user named shtirlitz53 on July 17, before it was posted by Indian netizen. View this post on Instagram Траки - сила! 🔥🔥🔥 #bottlecapchallenge #челендж #ато #война #оос #штирлиц #челендж2019 #bottlecapchallenge #ukraine #киев #украина #kiev #instagood #kyiv #photo #follow #style #instagram A post shared by Анатолий Штирлиц (@shtirlitz53) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT Further, according to two Ukrainian online publications Antikor.com.ua and obozrevatel.com, the man who shared the video is an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And, someone from Ukraine Army performed this stunt.So, the stunt is not performed by anyone from Indian Army.