Did that guy just walk in on himself during a Zoom meeting? Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:45 IST

Highlights This, almost 15-second-video, was shared on Twitter

The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes

Here is how tweeple reacted to Dan’s impressive use of time

Who said work from home couldn’t be fun? Video producer and very-serious-professional Dan Crowd is here to remind us to have a little laugh and not take ourselves too seriously.

This, almost 15-second-video, was shared on Twitter from the Crowd’s own account on April 2. It shows the man talking about some work-related matter when suddenly the door opens and another nonchalant looking Dan walks into the room. His expression changes to startled as soon as he realises that he has walked in on his own Zoom meeting. Crowd, then, quickly steps back outside and closes the door behind himself.

This recording was shared alongside descriptive text which read, “Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting”. The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes.

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

Here is how tweeple reacted to Dan’s impressive use of time. One person said, “What the hell Dan, your video is making waves on Kenyan social media as well. My friend just showed me your video at work”.

Another individual wrote, “Dan, I think it is most impressive that people think the live version of you is the guy at the front”, which truly exploded some people’s minds.

A Twitter user posted this Simpsons reference which was highly on point!

Others shard their creativity doing such a prank:

I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY — Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) April 3, 2020

Inspiring. Here's myself walking around the wrong side of the kitchen and interrupting my webinar. Damn clones. pic.twitter.com/O545kfuhtg — johnny (@tronnyjeverton) April 3, 2020

If you’re feeling inspired by these fellas and want to similarly prank your colleagues or teachers or classmates but don’t know how to-worry not! Netizens always have each other’s backs. Specially when it comes to such shenanigans.

This twitter user explains how you get involved in the fun:

Recording the background that you use with the dog doing what you have then using a green screen and choosing the video created as a virtual background. Make sure you add as video — The Official PhantomTV (@TOPhantomTV) April 3, 2020

If you have any questions please feel free to let me know!



I have a feeling this was their normal background in the room then they recorded this and also a still image of the background then switched to the moving image once they were doing a talk 😂 — The Official PhantomTV (@TOPhantomTV) April 3, 2020

What a helpful individual! This thread is full of giggles and wholesomeness. What are your thoughts on it?