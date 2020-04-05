e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Did that guy just walk in on himself during a Zoom meeting? Watch

Did that guy just walk in on himself during a Zoom meeting? Watch

This recording was shared alongside descriptive text which read, “Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting”.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:45 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes.
The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes. (Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • This, almost 15-second-video, was shared on Twitter
  • The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes
  • Here is how tweeple reacted to Dan’s impressive use of time

Who said work from home couldn’t be fun? Video producer and very-serious-professional Dan Crowd is here to remind us to have a little laugh and not take ourselves too seriously.

This, almost 15-second-video, was shared on Twitter from the Crowd’s own account on April 2. It shows the man talking about some work-related matter when suddenly the door opens and another nonchalant looking Dan walks into the room. His expression changes to startled as soon as he realises that he has walked in on his own Zoom meeting. Crowd, then, quickly steps back outside and closes the door behind himself.

This recording was shared alongside descriptive text which read, “Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting”. The post currently has almost 77,000 retweets and over 427,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to Dan’s impressive use of time. One person said, “What the hell Dan, your video is making waves on Kenyan social media as well. My friend just showed me your video at work”.

Another individual wrote, “Dan, I think it is most impressive that people think the live version of you is the guy at the front”, which truly exploded some people’s minds.

A Twitter user posted this Simpsons reference which was highly on point!

Others shard their creativity doing such a prank:

If you’re feeling inspired by these fellas and want to similarly prank your colleagues or teachers or classmates but don’t know how to-worry not! Netizens always have each other’s backs. Specially when it comes to such shenanigans.

This twitter user explains how you get involved in the fun:

What a helpful individual! This thread is full of giggles and wholesomeness. What are your thoughts on it?

top news
3,374 Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths in India till now, says Health Ministry
3,374 Covid-19 cases, 79 deaths in India till now, says Health Ministry
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
PM Modi rings Manmohan Singh, Deve Gowda, Pranab Mukherjee over Covid-19
8 Malaysians linked to Tablighi Jamaat deboarded from rescue flight
8 Malaysians linked to Tablighi Jamaat deboarded from rescue flight
3 soldiers dead, 5 terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Kupwara: Army
3 soldiers dead, 5 terrorists killed in Kashmir’s Kupwara: Army
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Anti-parasitic drug kills coronavirus within 48 hours in lab grown cells: Study
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
Sridevi, the ‘Female’ Bachchan who fought for equality in Bollywood
I made mistakes with handling of Kevin Pietersen: Andrew Strauss
I made mistakes with handling of Kevin Pietersen: Andrew Strauss
‘#9pm9minute’: PM Modi’s reminder on Sunday’s lights off
‘#9pm9minute’: PM Modi’s reminder on Sunday’s lights off
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news