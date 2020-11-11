e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Diwali bonus memes flood Twitter. Can you relate to any of these?

Diwali bonus memes flood Twitter. Can you relate to any of these?

Memes and jokes on people anxiously wondering when and if they will receive their Diwali bonus this year have swept Twitter.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a hilarious meme regarding the Diwali bonus wait.
The image shows a hilarious meme regarding the Diwali bonus wait.(Twitter)
         

With the festival of lights just around the corner, other than preparing for decorations and celebrations, there’s one thing that many wait for eagerly. If you’re thinking about the much-anticipated Diwali bonus, you are absolutely right. Twitter is flooded with posts in which people are mentioned how they are waiting with baited breath for their Diwali bonuses. Of course, as Twitter goes, there are those who have used humour to express themselves. Memes and jokes on people anxiously wondering when and if they will receive their Diwali bonus this year have swept Twitter.

We’ve collected a bunch of such tweets that are sure to tickle your funny bone. Check them out below: 

What are your reactions on these hilarious tweets? Did you relate to any of the memes? This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14. What are your plans for the festival?

