Diwali bonus memes flood Twitter. Can you relate to any of these?

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:52 IST

With the festival of lights just around the corner, other than preparing for decorations and celebrations, there’s one thing that many wait for eagerly. If you’re thinking about the much-anticipated Diwali bonus, you are absolutely right. Twitter is flooded with posts in which people are mentioned how they are waiting with baited breath for their Diwali bonuses. Of course, as Twitter goes, there are those who have used humour to express themselves. Memes and jokes on people anxiously wondering when and if they will receive their Diwali bonus this year have swept Twitter.

Friends & Relatives: Govt employees got Diwali Bonus. How much you got?



Le me: pic.twitter.com/pdpd0wb9S7 — Banker Norbert Elekes (@BankerNorbert) November 7, 2020

When employees ask for Diwali Bonus in 2020

Management and HR : 😂😂👇🏻👇🏻😬 #ICAI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FmnSxtcD0l — Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) November 10, 2020

Me: Sir is Diwali pe bonus milega ?



Sir : pic.twitter.com/qXT6UmYMuH — विजय (@bijjuu11) November 7, 2020

Employees - Diwali bonus ke bare mai kya socha hai sor?

Le their boss - pic.twitter.com/uqsi0ME0I8 — Rohan Sharma (@memerlaunda1) November 10, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

We’ve collected a bunch of such tweets that are sure to tickle your funny bone. Check them out below:

What are your reactions on these hilarious tweets? Did you relate to any of the memes? This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, November 14. What are your plans for the festival?