Do you know wolves ‘sing’ to make music just like humans? Video shows how

The video of the wolves ‘singing’ was shared on Twitter by Wolf Conservation Center.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:13 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the two beautiful wolves. (Twitter/@nywolforg)
         

“Did you know that sometimes wolves sing just to make music, as we do?” asks a post by Wolf Conservation Center. If you are surprised, you’re not alone. Several people who commented on the post had similar reactions and they were also amazed to see a video of wolves singing which the center tweeted.

The post also detailed that this behaviour of the animals is known as ‘social glue’. “A spreading of good feeling like people singing around a campfire, feeling closer to one another - it’s that same idea: through song, wolves reaffirm social bonds with one another,” they explained.

The 24-second-long video shows two wolves howling in total sync and it’s beautiful to hear. Take a look at the video to experience it yourself:

With over 27,000 views and close to 4,200 likes, people couldn’t stop gushing over the video. While several people shared their surprise, there were also many who wrote that they can listen to the song of the wolves all day long.

“And a beautiful song it is,” wrote a Twitter user. “I never get tired of listening to them sing!” expressed another. “They are beautiful,” expressed another and they’re right as the animals are majestic-looking. “I love this so much,” wrote a fourth.

“I had no idea that wolves sing like humans,” wrote a surprised Twitter user and many shared the same reaction.

What do think of the video?

