Do you think your name is common? Then this video may seem highly relatable

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:43 IST

Do you think your name is extremely common? If you are currently nodding, then wait until you see this video. The clip may make you say ‘Yes! Me too’ out loud. Shared on Instagram by Shreya Pujari, the clip shows the struggles of having a common name. Even if you don’t relate to this clip, you will surely find the content highly entertaining.

The clip shows Pujari in the frame as the text “When you call your friend Shreya in public” appears. The video goes on to shows the consequences of what happens when someone with a common name gets called out in public.

“Struggles of being a Shreya. I actually don’t know anybody who doesn’t have a friend called Shreya,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Posted on October 17, the clip has garnered over 6,700 likes along with a lot of comments. Many couldn’t stop relating to the video and dropped all sorts of comments affirming the fact that the situations shown in the video were true. Others left laughing emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

“I have three Shreyas within my own family,” wrote an Instagram user. “Relatable!” commented another. “I had three Shreya in my class,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip? Did you relate to the struggles shown in the clip?