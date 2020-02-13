e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Dog breed that tracked Osama bin Laden to be part of Kolkata Police

Dog breed that tracked Osama bin Laden to be part of Kolkata Police

The dog breed that tracked Osama bin Laden to be part of Kolkata Police. The former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known for his love for dogs owns the same breed. He has named it Sam.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Kolkata Police already has a dog squad associated with the Detective Department. (representational image)
Kolkata Police already has a dog squad associated with the Detective Department. (representational image)(HT File Photo)
         

The Kolkata Police will be inducting into its combat force the dog breed that had helped the US Seal team track Osama bin Laden, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The breed, named Belgian Malinois, will be acquired by the Kolkata Police for its specialised dog squad being set up to combat terror activities in the city, he said.

The main reason to introduce this breed is due to its ability to deal with any terror-like situation and “that has been proven in several incidents around the world”, the officer said.

A new kennel for the ‘attack dogs’ is being set up near ‘Nabanna’, the state secretariat.

One of the dogs, trained outside the state, has already been “inducted”, he said.

We had been planning to introduce them for quite sometime and now we have got the permission from the Home Ministry. These dogs will be trained by experts from outside the state, and will take a year before being inducted,” he said.

The CRPF has already inducted Belgian Malinois dogs.

The Maharashtra Police has also written to the home department and the DGP to procure Belgian Malinois for Naxal-hit areas and for Force One, their elite team that deals with terror activities.

The dog squad has 35 dogs of different breeds - Labrador, Doberman, German Shepherd, Beagle Rottweiler and Golden Retriever.

Already 10 German Shepherd dogs and two Labradors have been sent from a kennel in Hyderabad for the dog squad, the police officer said.

The former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known for his love for dogs owns the same breed. He has named it Sam.

The Kolkata Police already has a dog squad which is attached to its Detective Department.

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
Crude bombs hurled at lawyer on Lucknow court premises, 2 injured
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news